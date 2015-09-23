Crime Stoppers Investigating Game Stop Robbery

SPRINGFIELD – Crime Stoppers officials report they are looking for identification information for a person involved in an armed robbery at the Game Stop on North Dirksen Parkway on September 15.

Authorities say at 10:30 PM on that date, the suspect threatened the store clerk with a knife and demanded money. The suspect then also stated he wanted a Sony PlayStation 4 first.

The clerk then says the perpetrator exited the store with a Destiny Limited Edition PlayStation 4.

Crime Stoppers officials say the suspect was described as a black male standing at 6’ and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a grey and black ball cap.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are available on the Crime Stoppers website: Cashfortips.us.

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Tips can also be left on the website or by texting “tip 672” before the information and sending it to CRIMES.

(Picture provided by Crime Stoppers. View more on their site: Cashfortips.us)