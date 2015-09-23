Urbana Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

PEORIA – The U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois announced a federal grand jury in Peoria returned an indictment on September 22 charging an Urbana man with receipt and possession of child pornography.

52-year-old Terrence J. O’Connor of Urbana is alleged to have received and possessed images and videos of minors who had not attained the age of 12 years engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment seeks forfeiture of computers and related materials allegedly used to commit or promote the offenses.

O’Connor is alleged to have committed the offenses from April to August 2015.

He was arrested on August 31, 2015 and charged in a criminal complaint with distribution of child pornography. U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long ordered O’Connor to be detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service during a court appearance on September 1.

O’Connor’s arraignment is scheduled for September 28.

If convicted, O’Connor could serve up to 40 years in prison (20 for each count of receipt of child pornography) and a term of supervised release of up to life following any term of imprisonment. If he has a prior child sexual abuse or child pornography conviction, the statutory penalty is not less than 15 years and up to 40 years in prison.

For possession of child pornography, the penalty is up to 20 years in prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The charges are the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Urbana Police Department and the Illinois Secretary of State.