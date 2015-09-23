Charleston police arrest 6 in connection with robberies

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department has announced six arrests have been made in connection with a string of robberies that have happened throughout Charleston and Eastern Illinois University's campus.

Charleston police say the robberies happened between August 16, 2015, and September 20, 2015. During their investigation into these incidents, officers took six minors into custody.

The minors are being held at a juvenile holding facility, and face preliminary charges of residential burglary and battery, as well as various weapons offenses. The identities of the arrested minors are not being released.

These incidents are still under investigation. We will provide more updates as they become available.