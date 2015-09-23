Urbana Library Launching 1000 Books Before Kindergarten

URBANA – The Urbana Free Library is launching a campaign to promote early literacy skills for children from birth to age five.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (or #1000BooksB4K) is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to read regularly with children.

Challenges like this help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with pre-reading skills needed to succeed. Pre-reading skills include: understanding the sounds letters make, developing a bigger vocabulary and building background knowledge.

The challenge also promotes a love of reading and books. When a child logs 500 and 1,000 books, they get to select a free book to keep for their own library.

This program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Families are not required to have a library card to participate. Reading at least three books a day can lead to families reaching the 1,000-book goal in one year.

Children are allowed to count the same book multiple times, and story time books are also accepted as long as the child listens to the entire book.

More information about the program is available by contacting Director of Children’s Services Lora Fegley by phone at 217-367-4069 or by email at lfegley@urbanafreelibrary.org.