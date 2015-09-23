Several Areas Closed to Traffic for Rt.66 Fest

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announces several areas will be closed to traffic due to the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival starting Friday, September 25.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the downtown area and use alternate routes to avoid the festival until Sunday, September 27.

The following areas will be closed starting at noon on September 25:

  • 5th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue
  • 6th Street between Capitol Avenue and Jefferson Street
  • Washington Street between 4th and 7th Streets
  • Adams Street between 4th and 5th Streets
  • Adams Street between 6th and 7th Streets
  • Monroe Street between 4th and 7th Streets
  • Capitol Avenue between 4th and 7th Streets

These additional streets will close starting at 5 PM on September 25:

  • 7th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue
  • 4th Street between Jackson Street and Washington Street
  • Washington Street between 7th Street and 9th Street

The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival cruise will start at the Capital City Shopping Center on Dirksen Parkway at 6 PM on September 25. Vehicles will proceed west on Stevenson Drive and turn north on 6th Street into the downtown area.

6th Street will be closed north of Cook Street for car registration starting at 6 PM on Saturday, September 26. The area of 6th Street between Cook Street and Capitol Avenue will reopen at 12 PM.

All roads will be open to traffic on Sunday, September 27 after the festival is finished.

