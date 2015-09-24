Pygmalion Festival kicks off in Champaign-Urbana

URBANA - Champaign officials and Urbana officials say the inaugural Pygmalion Festival will officially kick off on September 24.

The five-day festival will be held at various locations throughout Champaign and Urbana, and will feature dozens of musical artists, vendors, literature panels, and technology panels. Officials say several of these events will be free and open to the public, while others require tickets or passes.

A complete list of events scheduled for this year's festival can be found here: http://www.thepygmalionfestival.com/schedule/. For more information about the Pygmalion Festival, visit http://thepygmalionfestival.com/_assets/guide/TPF2015_Guide.pdf.