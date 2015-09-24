Decatur residents invited to participate in Neighborhood Walk

DECATUR - The Decatur City Council and city officials will join residents in another "Neighborhood Walk" on September 24.

The event will take place in the Fairlawn Neighborhood at 5:30 p.m., and will begin in the MacArthur High School parking lot. The neighborhood walk is an initiative that aims to better connect residents with city officials, and provides participants a way to give input on the needs of the neighborhood.

The next Neighborhood Walk event is scheduled for October 8 at GM Square. For more information, call (217) 424-2727.