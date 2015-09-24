CRIS Healthy-Aging Center offering help with Medicare enrollment

DANVILLE - The CRIS Healthy-Aging Center's Senior Information Services Department has announced that it will host a Medicare enrollment program on October 7.

CRIS officials say citizens will be able to visit 309 North Franklin in Danville, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., to have their Medicare enrollment questions answered. Officials say caseworkers will also explain the changes coming to the enrollment process this year.

This service is free and open to the public, and no appointment is necessary. If you are unable to attend this event, but still require assistance in enrolling, you can call (217) 443-2999 to schedule an appointment for a different day.

For more information, visit http://www.agestrong.org/.