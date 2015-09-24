Road closures announced for International Route 66 Mother Road Festival

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Office of Public Works has announced several temporary road closures that will be in effect during the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival on September 25 and 26.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the downtown area while the closures are in effect, and to seek alternate routes. We've included a list of road closures below:

Starting at 12:00 p.m.:

- 5th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue

- 6th Street between Capitol Avenue and Jefferson Street

- Washington Street between 4th and 7th Streets

- Adams Street between 4th and 5th Streets

- Adams Street between 6th Street and 7th Streets

- Monroe Street between 4th and 7th Streets

- Capitol Avenue between 4th and 7th Streets

Starting at 5:00 p.m.:

- 7th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue

- 4th Street between Jackson Street and Washington Street

- Washington Street between 7th Street and 9th Street

Additionally, 6th Street north of Cook Street will be closed for car registration starting at 6:00 a.m. on September 26. Officials say all roads will be open to traffic during the evening hours of September 27.