Urbana Sustainable Water Management Plan wins award

URBANA - Urbana officials say they have received a 2015 Illinois State Planning Award for the city's Sustainable Water Management Plan.

Officials say the plan was given an award in the Sustainability category by the Illinois Chapter of the American Planning Association. The plan, prepared with the help of the city's Sustainability Advisory Commission, aims to reduce the amount of water used throughout the region, as well as increase water quality protections.

Officials say the plan has resulted in a 48% reduction in water use throughout city facilities. For more information about this plan, visit http://urbanaillinois.us/sustainability.