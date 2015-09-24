Ride in Honor Motorcycle Ride scheduled for October 4

SPRINGFIELD - Staab Funeral Home is teaming up with A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, Inc. to host the third annual "Ride in Honor Motorcycle Ride" on October 4.

Officials say the ride, which begins at 1:00 p.m. and makes stops at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Spaulding Veterans Memorial, Oak Ridge Cemetery, and the New Berlin Area Veterans Memorial, is held every year to celebrate and honor all military veterans. The ride will end with a celebration at the Knights of Columbus Council 364 in Springfield.

The cost to participate in this ride is $10 per rider, $5 per co-rider, and $10 per car. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Blue Ox School of Veterans.