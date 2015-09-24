Warrant issued for Macon County woman

DECATUR - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted individual.

Deputies say a warrant for possession of a controlled substance has been issued for Samantha Cody-Neuhoff.

If you have any information on Cody-Neuhoff's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.