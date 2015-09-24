Cans Across the Quad to benefit hungry families in need

URBANA - The University of Illinois' Office of Volunteer Programs has announced that the eighth annual Cans Across the Quad Food Drive will be held on September 29.

Officials say this event is being held in recognition of National Hunger Action Month. Donated canned goods will be collected from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Anniversary Plaza, just south of the Illini Union.

This year's collection goal is 1,200 pounds of food. All donations will be collected by the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and distributed to food shelters at the end of the event.

For more information, visit http://union.illinois.edu/get-involved/office-of-volunteer-programs.