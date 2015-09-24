Illinois unemployment rates see another decrease

CHICAGO - Illinois Department of Employment Security officials say unemployment rates are lower in every metro area in the state compared to the same time last year.

According to data released from the IDES and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in 15 metropolitan areas throughout the state saw an average decrease of 1.32 percent. Jobs were also added in eight metro areas, including Champaign-Urbana and Danville. However, decreases were seen in three areas, including Peoria.

Officials say the fields with the greatest amount of job growth in the metro areas include transportation, warehousing and public utilities, retail trade, wholesale trade, and leisure and hospitality. Officials also say unemployment rates in 101 of Illinois' 102 counties recorded a decrease in 2015, and that those rates are not tied to citizens collecting unemployment insurance benefits.