Decatur police investigate thefts

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into multiple thefts of gutters and copper downspouts.

Decatur police say they have received several reports of these thefts from houses and buildings throughout the city. Authorities say they are searching for two suspects in connection with these thefts; the first described as a black male, between 18 and 22 years of age with a thin build and black hair that is dyed orange on the ends, and the second described as a white male, between 18 and 22 years of age with a medium build and short, wavy blonde hair.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.