CORRECTION: I-55 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY - CORRECTION: I-55 fatal crash

One man is in critical condition and the passenger in his vehicle pronounced dead. Illinois State Police say the crash happened at mile post 97 on Interstate 55 at about 11:45 am Thursday. ISP says a 2005 Infiniti was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, crossed over the ditch, and struck a tree at a high rate of speed. 34 year old Derrick Haggerty suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The passenger in his vehicle who has not been identified was pronounced dead at 1:01pm at St. John's Hospital. Wand TV regrets misidentifying the deceased as Haggerty. ISP continues their investigation of the crash.