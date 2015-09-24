Durbin Praises Pope

Washington – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is praising the speech made before Congress by Pope Francis.

“I thought that there was a feeling in that chamber that we were witnessing a moment in world history not just American history,” Durbin told WAND’s Doug Wolfe in an interview after the speech. “The Pope was speaking about values that I think all of us do or should share. The notion that we have an obligation to others who are struggling. I mean if that isn’t the basic message of Christianity than I’ve missed it completely.”

Senator Durbin hosted Sister Philip Neri Crawford of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield during the Pope's address to Congress.