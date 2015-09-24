Rauner accepts resignations from IDOA Director, State Fair Director

SPRINGFIELD - The Office of Governor Bruce Rauner has announced that the resignations of Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Phil Nelson and State Fair Director Patrick Buchen have been accepted.

Officials say Nelson will continue to be employed at the IDOA to help with the transition to a new director. IDOA Chief of Staff Warren Goetsch has been appointed as Acting Director by Governor Rauner. State officials say the search for a permanent director is underway.

In a news release, Governor Rauner says he wishes Nelson "all the best." We will provide more details as they become available.