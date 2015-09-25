Decatur home moderately damaged by fire

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says a home on the city's northeast side was moderately damaged by a fire on September 24.

Fire officials say firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of North Clinton Street at about 9:35 p.m. for a report of a residential fire. Fire crews arrived on scene at 9:38 p.m., and were able to bring the fire under control by about 11:00 p.m.

Two adults were living in the home, but were not in the building at the time of the fire. They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, fire officials say the fire originated from an electric kitchen range. Authorities say the home's residents were cooking on the stove when the power went out, and that the residents forgot to turn the stove off when they left. This resulted in the stove turning back on when the power was restored.

Officials say the fire was mostly confined to the kitchen area, and damaged are estimated to be about $10,000. There were no reported injuries or fatalities related to this incident.