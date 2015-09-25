Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County to build 99th home

SPRINGFIELD - Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County officials say they will kick off the construction of their 99th home on September 28.

Officials say they will kick off the build at 5:00 p.m. at the corner of South Ninth Street and Wellesly Avenue. Volunteers will work from October 1 through October 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., to build a simple, affordable home for future homeowner Penner Porter.

If you would like to volunteer for this build, you can call (217) 523-2710. For more information, visit http://www.habitatsangamon.com.