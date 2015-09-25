Springfield Fire Department, Red Cross checking smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Fire Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross to check and install smoke alarms in select Springfield neighborhoods on September 26.

From 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., volunteers from both organizations will go door-to-door to check smoke alarms, install free smoke alarms, and share home fire preparedness information. This event will begin with a training event, with volunteers going out into neighborhoods shortly after.

Red Cross officials say this event is part of an initiative to reduce home fire-related deaths and injuries by 25%. For more information and safety tips, visit www.redcross.org/prepare.