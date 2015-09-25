Champaign police investigate reported indecent solicitation of a child

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a reported indecent solicitation of a child.

Champaign police say the incident happened on September 1 at about 11:45 p.m. on Hedge Road, just north of Bradley Avenue. Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was walking home when she was approached by a man driving a blue utility truck. Police say the girl reported the man made an indecent solicitation towards her, and when she said no, then man got out of the truck and inappropriately touched her. Police say the man then drove away northbound on Hedge Road while the girl ran home.

Champaign police say the suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build, standing about 5'8" with brownish-gray hair, and has a burn mark on his left cheek. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt, denim jeans, black boots, and a silver watch. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as a newer model crew cab dark blue utility pickup truck with an unknown construction logo on the driver's side, and a ladder and silver box in the bed of the truck.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more updates as they become available.