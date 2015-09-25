Jacksonville man charged with murder requests bond reduction

JACKSONVILLE - A Jacksonville man who is facing first-degree murder charges will ask a judge to lower his bond during a scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

Authorities say Robert Gill, 61, is currently being held in custody on $3 million bond. During the court appearance, Gill is expected to request that his bond be reduced to no more than $500,000.

Gill is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the September 11 shooting death of Andrew Maul, 36. We will provide updates as they become available.