Central Counties Health Centers wins $100,000 award

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield-based medical center will receive a $100,000 award during a ceremony on September 25.

Central Counties Health Centers will receive the $100,000 Wisdom Tooth Award from the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation Thursday afternoon. Officials say the award will be used help improve the oral health of at-risk children throughout the area.

Officials also say CCHC was one of 17 organizations that applied to receive the annual award. For more information about CCHC, visit http://www.centralcounties.org/.