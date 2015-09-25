Decatur First Responders Raise Money for Special Olympics

Decatur's finest worked hard serving residents breakfast and lunch to raise money for Special Olympics.

Hungry and generous residents of Decatur ate breakfast and lunch in Central Park in downtown Decatur and were served by Decatur Fire Fighters, Police and Sheriff's Deputies.

Organizers from the Special Olympics say it's thanks to law enforcement that fundraisers like that are possible. Joanie Keyes, area Director of Special Olympics said "When you get the kind of support you get from the law enforcement people in the community really understand that it is a true event and organization that provides good things to the community and provides to the athletes with the money that they need to participate with special olympics"



This was the 3rd year for the fundraiser and the goal is to raise $5000.00