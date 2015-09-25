Marketing Effort Launched For Inland Port

Decatur – The Economic Development Corporation has launched a new marketing effort for the Midwest Inland Port in Decatur.

The port, operated by ADM, moves shipping containers by rail and truck. ADM says it ships 12,000 full containers a year. A number that is likely to grow.

“Today is about unleashing the incredible potential of the Illinois economy,” Governor Bruce Rauner told civic and business leaders at Richland Community College. “Decatur is an incredible community that can be, should be, will be booming in future years.”

ADM CEO Juan Luciano indicated the port continues to grow. “Plans are underway to launch a domestic container business, you can really feel the momentum building,” he stated.

Luciano also announced ADM is investing $2 million in National Foodworks Services efforts to renovate the old Brush College Elementary School, “into a 40,000 square foot manufacturing complex and stock it with state-of-the-art production equipment.”

The Midwest Inland Port has been open about 2 years.