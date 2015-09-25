Del's is Back and Popping in A New Location

DECATUR- Del’s Popcorn is back! A second location opened Saturday September 19 just in time for caramel apple season.

After the downtown location caught fire last April, Owner Kemper Willcut found the rebuilding of the business would take longer than expected and decided to keep him and his staff busy in the meantime but opening up a second location at Hickory Point Mall.

Willcut said, “We’re right outside the Von Maur show department its about the ideal spot to be in. I mean I think it’s the highest traffic in the whole place I am hoping to whiff some of the caramel smell and pull some of those customers in here as well.”

Bringing some of the original structure to the new location, salvaged wood was used to build some of the walls in the new shop.

The downtown location will be open according to Willcut by the first of the year.

Taking a negative and turning it into a positive for all and providing the Decatur area with its Del’s fix once again.