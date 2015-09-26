Champaign Library Board Seeks New Director

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Public Library Board of Trustees announces they have started the process of selecting a new library director.

This announcement comes after current Library Director Marsha Grove stated she planned to retire on January 30, 2016. The Board has formed a Search Committee comprised of Library, City of Champaign and community stakeholders to assist in a nationwide search for Grove’s successor.

Board officials also say executive search firm Bradbury Associates / Gossage Sager Associates in Kansas City, Missouri, will facilitate the process.

The Board will be holding a town hall meeting at the Champaign Public Library to provide opportunities for public input on the search. Community members can also give insight on how the library can best meet their needs, now and in the future.

The Champaign Public Library is located at 200 West Green Street in Champaign. This meeting will be held on Monday, September 28 at 7 PM.

Library Director applications will be accepted from October 2 to November 22.

Semi-finalists will be interviewed in early December with a list of finalists approved by December 16, 2015. The finalists will then participate in a public forum with a question and answer session on January 14, 2016.

The final selection of the new director is tentatively set for January 15, 2016. These dates are part of a tentative timeline and could be subject to change.