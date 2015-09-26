LLCC Holding 12th Annual Multicultural Fest

SPRINGFIELD – Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will be hosting festivities on its various campuses for the 12th Annual Multicultural Fest.

The event showcases a variety of cultures through entertainment, samples of food and cultural exhibits.

Exhibitors include (but are not limited to): the Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation, LLCC Bookstore, LLCC Goes Green, NAACP – Springfield Chapter, Race Unity Community, Sister Cities Association of Springfield, Sol Peru and Springfield Baha’i Community.

Henna artist Lorraine Bremler will be providing henna art painting. Julie Thorpe will be giving reflexology massages.

Entertainment will include Matt Combs and Tom Irwin performing their own styles of folk music on guitar. The Lotus Fire Belly Dance Troupe will also make an appearance.

Local restaurants will serve samples from 11 AM to 1 PM. There will be food samples from AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, Clay’s Popeye’s Bar-B-Q, Flavor of India, Happy Sushi, Hunan Chinese Restaurant and Kingsway African and Caribbean Cuisine.

Additional festivities will also be taking place at LLCC’s campuses in Litchfield, Taylorville, Beardstown and Jacksonville.

The Springfield campus will hold its fest from 10 AM – 2 PM on Wednesday, October 7 outside the A. Lincoln Commons on the campus located at 5250 Shepherd Road.

Other campuses will hold their festivities for the following dates and times:

LLCC-Litchfield (1 Lincoln Land Drive): Monday, October 5 from 11 AM – 2 PM

LLCC-Taylorville (800 South Spresser): Tuesday, October 6 from 11 AM – 2 PM

LCCC-Beardstown (109 White Pine Lane): Wednesday, October 7 from 11 AM – 1 PM

LLCC-Jacksonville (32 North Central Park Plaza): Thursday, October 8 from 11 AM – 1 PM

All events are free and open to the public.