Parade of Lights Returning to Downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Center Partnership announces the 15th Annual Parade of Lights will return to downtown Champaign on November 28 with Christie Clinic as its title sponsor.

This year’s parade will begin at 6 PM and feature floats from local businesses and organizations, as well as marching bands, candy and Santa Claus. It will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony at One Main Plaza after the parade.

Any business, organization, group, club or families are welcome to participate in the event by designing a float or simply walking, dancing and singing through the parade route. It is required that all parade entries have lights on them.

This year’s theme will be: On The Silver Screen.

Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Erin Lippitz say the organization is excited to have Christie Clinic on board as the clinic has always been a supporter of community events.

Christie Clinic Marketing and Public Relations Manager Jenna Shedenhelm shares in the excitement.

“Being a major organization in the downtown area, it brings great value to be able to support the community on this level,” Shedenhelm explains.

Registration fees for the parade are $25 before October 31 and $35 after November 1.

Float entries will be judged prior to the parade in three categories: Best Use of Theme, Committee Favorite and Best Use of Lights. Winners will be awarded with a large ribbon to hang on their float and will be announced during the parade.

Pre-parade programming will take place starting at 5 PM with hot chocolate stations, caroling and various other activities throughout the downtown area.

Parade entry forms and route maps are available at champaigncenter.com. Questions should be directed to the Champaign Center Partnership office at 217-352-2400.