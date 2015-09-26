United Way Champaign Forwards Funds to Programs

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – United Way of Champaign County’s (UWCC) Board of Directors announce they will be forwarding funds to UWCC-funded programs in response to the absence of a state budget.

UWCC-funded programs will immediately receive their final two payments of the current funding cycle to address cash-flow shortages within those programs. Partner organizations will be required to apply for the advance in funding for approved programs. They will also be asked to demonstrate that the need is a result of payment delays caused by the state budget impasse.

United Way of Illinois officials say they have been advocating for the Illinois General Assembly to pass a responsible budget that recognizes the value of human services.

United Way Board Chair Tony Clements explains the organization is in a financial state that allows them the ability to make these payments to their partners early.

Clements says United Way has a “responsibility to do what we can to make our community strong.”

“United Way will continue to fundraise for our goals of Education, Income and Health. To me, the state budget crisis confirms the importance of everyone in the community coming together and supporting our human service partners,” Clements explains.