Danville Police Investigating May Street Shooting

DANVILLE – The Danville Police Department released a statement saying they are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured on Friday, September 25.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason reports officers were called to the 1300 block of May Street at around midnight on Friday. Authorities found two individuals injured at the scene. Two other people were transported to the hospital by private vehicles.

Thomason says the injuries were not considered life threatening.

The preliminary investigation reveals young people were gathered for a party when shots were fired. Danville authorities continue to follow leads for more information on the incident.

This investigation is ongoing by the Danville Police Department. We will provide more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Danville Police at 217-431-2245 or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.