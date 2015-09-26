Zalewski Hits 51-Yarder, Middle Tennessee Misses, As Illini Hang on for Win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Taylor Zalewksi kicked a 51-yard field goal with just over two minutes left on Saturday to deliver Illinois a come-from-behind 27-25 win over Middle Tennessee.

But, before they could celebrate, the Illini had to endure Cody Clark's 43-yard field-goal try for the Blue Raiders that missed wide left with eight seconds left in the game.

The Illini (3-1) led 24-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Brent Stockstill then led the Blue Raiders (2-2) on a pair of late scoring drives. The second gave them a 25-24 lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ed Batties.

Stockstill threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Batties caught 13 passes for 175 yards and two of those touchdowns.

Wes Lunt led Illinois with 238 yards passing and a touchdown.

