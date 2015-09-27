Woman Injured in I-57 Crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY – Illinois State Police report they responded to a traffic crash on the I-57 / 70 Northbound North Split in the early morning of September 27.

Authorities say the crash occurred at around 4:25 AM on Sunday morning.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Honda Odyssey Van was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 in the construction zone on Interstate 57 / 70 at the North Split, while another vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 / 57 at the North Split.

The report indicates both units had just passed the split when the unidentified vehicle suddenly merged left across the barricaded construction zone. Authorities say the zone was clearly marked with signs, road markings and construction barrels.The unidentified vehicle exited the construction area and merged directly in front of the Honda van.

This caused the Honda to strike the rear driver’s side area of the other vehicle. The unidentified vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

One passenger of the Honda was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital by an Effingham County Ambulance. She was later airlifted to Carle Hospital.

The suspect car and its occupants have yet to be identified.

This investigation is ongoing by the Illinois State Police.