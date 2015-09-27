UPDATED: Teen Shot in Decatur

UPDATE: A 17-year-old who shot another 17-year-old on Saturday, September 26, is being tried as an adult on the felony charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Demarrius Franklin's bond has been set at $1 million, but no formal charges have been filed. The Macon County State's Attorney told WAND that he hopes the charges will be filed this week.

We will update with more details as they become available.

DECATUR – Around 6:30 PM Saturday evening, Decatur Police responded to a “shots fired” call on the 1400 block of East Condit Street in Decatur.

On arrival, Sgt. Copland says police found a 17 year old male shot in the chest. The teen was taken Decatur Memorial Hospital but later transported to a Saint Louis Hospital for further treatment.

Police now have a suspect in custody, facing charges of attempted murder. The suspect is another 17-year-old male, being held in the Champaign Juvenile Detention facility.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more details as they become available.