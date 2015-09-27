UIS Police Department Investigating Stabbing Incident

SPRINGFIELD – The University of Illinois Springfield Police Department announced an incident of aggravated battery involving two stabbing victims occurred at 3:18 PM on Sunday, September 27.

This incident took place at 4800 Eliza Farnham Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates there was a brief altercation, and two subjects were stabbed in the abdomen.

Authorities say the suspects were seen in a red minivan. The first suspect is described as an African-American male with a red shirt, while the second suspect is described as an African-American male wearing a black shirt and camo shorts.

Both victims have been taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with details about the incident should contact the UIS Police Department at 217-206-6690. If an individual prefers to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. They can also text information to 274637 and begin the message with the keyword “TIP672.”

This incident is currently under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.

