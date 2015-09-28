Frerichs, Bennett team up to host conference on ABLE Act

CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is teaming up with State Senator Scott Bennett to raise awareness of an initiative designed to help provide financial independence for disabled citizens.

Officials say Frerichs and Bennett will host a news conference in Champaign Monday morning to discuss the ABLE Act. Under the act, disabled citizens and their caretakers can enroll in a tax-exempt plan to help save money to cover expenses.

Officials also say the accounts created under the ABLE Act are similar to college saving plans, with earnings that are tax-advantaged federally. For more information about the ABLE Act, visit http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=1383&GAID=13&DocTypeID=SB&SessionID=88&GA=99.