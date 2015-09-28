1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Effingham County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened on Effingham County Road 2300 E. at 750 N. at about 3:21 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 1980 Autocar Grain Truck and 2008 Ford F-150 were traveling northbound on Effingham County Road 2300 E. Authorities say when the grain truck began to slow down to make a left turn, the Ford began to pass on the left at the same time, resulting in the Ford striking the grain truck, leaving the roadway, and overturning several times before coming to rest on its top about 50 feet away from the road.

ISP officials say the driver of the Ford, identified as 81-year-old Thomas Scanlan, was airlifted to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. This crash is still under investigation.

We will provide more details as they become available.