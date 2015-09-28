Hope Institute to phase out on-campus residential housing

SPRINGFIELD - Hope Institute for Children and Families officials say the organization plans to transition away from on-campus residential housing over the next year.

The move is part of an initiative that will refocus Hope Institute's efforts into community care that will help individuals with complex challenges. Under the plan, the recently-built Nyre Home will remain open, and many of its residents will be transferred into Hope-operated community homes.

Additionally, officials say no new residents will be accepted while the on-campus residential homes are phased out. Officials also say they will work with state agencies to ensure a smooth transition for children to other providers.

For more information about the Hope Institute, visit http://www.thehopeinstitute.us/.