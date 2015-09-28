ALPLM, AT&T hosting "Civil War Tech" series

SPRINGFIELD - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is teaming up with AT&T to host "Civil War Tech" events over the next 11 months.

These events will begin on October 3, and will give children ages eight through 12 the chance to explore the tools and machinery used during the Civil War. Attendees will be able to perform experiments, play games, and talk to historic interpreters during these events.

Officials say Civil War Tech events will generally be held once a month on Saturday mornings, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at 112 North Sixth Street in Springfield. We have included a schedule of dates that events will be held on below:

- October 3: Bugles and Drums

- November 7: Photography

- December 5: Railroads

- January 9: Submarines

- February 6: Ironclads

- March 5: Gatling Gun

- April 4: Artillery

- May 7: Surveillance Balloons

- June 4: Germs

- July 10: Hospitals

- August 6: Battle Injuries

For more information, or to make reservations for these events, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.