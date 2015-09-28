Champaign Fire Department observing Fire Prevention Week

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department has announced that it will observe Fire Prevention Week from October 4 until October 10.

Officials say Fire Prevention Week has been observed every year since 1922, and that this year's theme is "Hear the Beep Where You Sleep; Every Bedroom Needs a Working Smoke Alarm!" Officials also say the Champaign Fire Department will host several events throughout the community to raise awareness about fire prevention.

This year, Fire Prevention Week will kick off at Market Place Mall, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on October 4. Citizens will be able to enjoy a "Touch-A-Truck" event, as well as a "Hazard House Demo" and community outreach materials.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit http://www.nfpa.org/safety-information/fire-prevention-week.