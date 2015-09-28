APL hosting adoption events in October

SPRINGFIELD - Animal Protective League officials say they will host pet adoption events on October 3 and 4.

Both events will be held at the PetSmart location on Veterans Parkway in Springfield. On October 3, cats and dogs will be available for adoption from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. On October 4, cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., while dogs will be available from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

If you can't make it to either event, but still wish to adopt a pet, you may do so at the APL Shelter, located at 1001 Taintor Road, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. For more information, visit http://www.apl-shelter.org/DotNetNuke/