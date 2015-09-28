Millikin University Homecoming Firework Display

DECATUR- Millikin University kicks off their 2015 Homecoming week with a fireworks display tonight, September 28, at 8:00 pm. The display will be held on Frank M. Lindsay Field on Millikin’s campus.

Students will also have a chance to participate in other Homecoming traditions and events throughout the week. For more information or a schedule of the events contact Dane Lisser, Millikin’s Media Relations Coordinator, at (217) 420-6636.