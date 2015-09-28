Lake Land College Visit Day

MATTOON- Lake Land College will host a campus visit day to prospective college students on Friday, October 23 at 9 am. The event is created for potential and incoming students who are interested in learning more about the campus and all it offers.

Campus tours and informational sessions are open to students, parents, guardians and spouses. A second campus visit day will be held on Friday, December 4. For more information about Lake Land College or visit days call (217) 234-5254 or visit www.lakelandcollege.edu/visit.