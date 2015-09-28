Illinois Secretary of State to suspend mailing reminder notices to motorists

ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that vehicle registration renewal reminder notices will not be mailed to citizens, due to the lack of a state budget.

White says while his office is suspending the reminder notices, registration renewal stickers, titles, and license plates will continue to be mailed to citizens until the postage account is depleted. It is estimated that the suspension will save the Secretary of State's Office about $450,000 per month.

Additionally, White says that he will be unable to mail required annual licenses to auto dealers if the postage account runs out in January. Motorists are being reminded to ensure that their vehicle's registration is renewed in a timely manner.

For more information, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.