UPDATE: UIS Stabbing

UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend on the University of Illinois Campus in Springfield. The incident took place on Sunday, September 27 and left two people injured.

21-year-old Dominick Hudson of Springfield and 27-year-old Shone Ward of Chicago were apprehended at the Springfield Amtrak Station on Tuesday, September 29. The two men are not students at the university. They are currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Hudson has been charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, battery in public place and resisting / obstructing a peace officer. Ward has been charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and battery in a public place.

UPDATE- Two people were stabbed on Sunday September 27, on the University Of Illinois Campus in Springfield. Now police say one of the victims has been released from the hospital. The other person is in good condition, but is still in the hospital.

A UIS Spokesperson says police have identified persons of interest, but are not releasing their identities. No arrests have been made.

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the people involved knew each other.