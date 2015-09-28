Urbana Undergoing Storm Sewer Cleaning

URBANA – The City of Urbana announces a Chicago company will be performing sewer cleaning and television inspections of 33,800 lineal feet of storm sewer pipes in Urbana.

National Power Rodding Corp. will be performing the work with robotic cameras, vacuum excavation equipment and high pressure water cleaning equipment. Urbana city officials explain this cleaning and televising of the storm sewers allow the City to maintain the integrity of the storm sewer system by ensuring that it is functioning properly and identifying deficiencies in the sewer pipes that need to be repaired.

One or more travel lanes on certain streets could be closed at cleaning and televising locations to accommodate contractor equipment and set-up.

Cleaning and televising are typically completed in one day at the location, so any traffic impacts will be temporary.

Maps of the area affected by the cleaning and televising are available on the City’s website here.