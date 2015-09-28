3 Decatur men sentenced to prison

URBANA - Three Decatur men who pled guilty to various drug-related charges have been sentenced to a combined 41 years and 10 months in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, Kameron Farrington, 26, Chonice Burtley, 34, and Wallace Pugh, 38, received their sentences during the month of September. Officials say Pugh and Burtley pled guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, while Farrington pled guilty to distributing crack cocaine.

Authorities say Farrington received a sentence of 10 years and 10 months in prison, while Burtley received 14 years and Pugh received 17 years. All three were arrested in 2014, and were classified as a "Career Offender" under U.S. Sentencing guidelines due to prior convictions.

Officials say the arrests were the result of ongoing investigations by the Decatur Police Department into drug and gun violence.