College St. Closing for Sewer Work

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announces crews will be performing a sewer installation for a house on College Street starting September 29.

College Street, between Canedy and Scarrit Streets, will be closed to thru traffic beginning on Tuesday. This is due to a sewer lateral being installed for a house in the area.

The road closure is anticipated to last two days, weather permitting.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Motorists disregarding the “Road Closed” and “Do Not Enter” signs are subject to a $250.00 fine.