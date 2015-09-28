Delbert's Closing By Christmas

Arthur – They have provided the orange blazers worn by University of Illinois basketball coaches dating back to the days of Lou Henson.

Delbert’s, in business in downtown Arthur since 1958, is closing its doors before Christmas. The going out of business sale starts Thursday.

“The business cycle,” Terry Clark, a Delbert’s employee since 1968, told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We’re getting old enough that it’s time to look into the next phase of life.”

Known as a high quality men’s clothing store Delbert’s is probably best known for those orange blazers. Both Clark and Linda Ingles, a 32 year employee, have developed relationships with the coaching staffs.

“Bruce Weber. He’ll call me every now and then or text me,” Ingles stated. “The one thing we want them to do is be able to go out there and just coach not have to worry about what they look like.”

“All of the basketball coaches starting back to Lou Henson have traded with us and most all of them have, or have had, an orange blazer in their closet which came from us.”

Although Delbert’s opened in 1958 their location on Vine Street has been a men’s clothing store since 1896.